Utah Jazz Could Have Opportunity to Trade for Warriors Rising Star
Taking a look a what's to come for this Utah Jazz offseason, we could see this front office opt to take a variety of different directions, depending on how the lay of the land falls across the league.
To start, a ton of attention has been focused on the Jazz's looming draft plans and how they may approach their number-five pick on the board. But that's only half of the equation, as Utah could have a few intriguing possibilities further down the line during July's free agency period, perhaps with a sign-and-trade opportunity being on the table for one of the league's brighter young stars.
That sign-and-trade could involve Golden State Warriors' forward Jonathan Kuminga, who The Athletic reported as a potential candidate to be moved in a deal later this offseason if the two sides can't come to a long-term contract agreement. Enter the Jazz, who might be the perfect spot for his services.
"Both sides are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios, those sources said, which would open up the market and theoretically give Kuminga the contract and fresh start he’d desire while bringing the Warriors back rotation players of immediate value," Anthony Slater wrote. "The Warriors’ decision-makers believe they need more positional size across the board — center and otherwise."
For the Jazz, it would require a few pieces to fall in line to make the possibility come to reality. They'd need not only Golden State to come to terms on a deal that makes sense from their perspective to part ways with Kuminga, but Utah also needs the fit to align financially. Their extension of Lauri Markkanen last summer and Walker Kessler's upcoming deal may complicate that, but if Utah can shed some veteran cap space, the road to a move for the Warriors forward becomes a bit simpler.
There's a few intriguing components the Jazz could offer in a package. Whether that centers around future draft assets for the Warriors to utilize down the line, or appealing names on the roster both youth and veteran talents, that could push Golden State closer to their championship goals, but that takes two to tango, and it remains to be seen if both front offices would have what it takes to come to an agreement.
Nonetheless, Kuminga's potential, size, and youth make his fit in Utah an extremely eye-catching one, and if the doors open for the Jazz to take a swing on bringing him into town, that seems like an opportunity at least worth investigating.