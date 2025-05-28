Inside The Jazz

NBA Insider Gives Update on Utah Jazz Draft Trade Rumors

Could the Utah Jazz be moving up or down the board during this year's draft?

Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Following the Utah Jazz's brutal results in this year's NBA Draft Lottery, which saw them drop from the tied-best odds for the number one pick to the fifth, intriguing chatter has been sparked about how this front office could approach the draft later this June.

With their immense assets in the books and a front office hungry for a premier spot in the draft, only to come up short earlier this month, it's added fuel to the flame of whether the Jazz could be a team looking to make a move up the board, perhaps even into the top three. And with an opportunistic and unpredictable front office like Utah has in the building, you really can't count anything out as to how the dominoes could fall in the coming weeks.

However, even with the chance to make a shake up the board, it seems like the Jazz front office feels content with their standing in this year's draft.

According to The Athletic insider Tony Jones, in a reply on X, the Jazz are "fine" with where they stand in the draft, feeling they'll land a solid player at the number five pick.

"I can tell you for certain the Jazz feel fine with where they are at, and they feel like they are going to get a very good player at 5," Jones wrote.

It's not to say the Jazz won't have a change of plans and decide to make a move around their fifth pick, but it seems like if the draft fell into place with Utah sticking and picking, the front office would have no qualms with whoever they'd be able to land.

Talents like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper won't be on the table once the Jazz are on the clock at five, and they'd be lucky if either Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe fell their way. Yet, if they don't, they'll have the likes of Jeremiah Fears, Kon Knueppel, and Tre Johnson all as frequently linked prospects on the board to choose from, all of which have their respective upside with where Utah's picking.

Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half
Jan 25, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There's a strong argument to be made for the Jazz to either stick-and-pick, or to make that move into the top-three. Utah likely has the assets at hand to tempt a slight shift down with a team like the Philadelphia 76ers and get a guy like Bailey, or instead, the front office can stay conservative and opt not to push in their chips, still land a potential top-five pick in the class, and move forward with the rebuild that way.

For those in the Jazz's building, they'll still have a few more weeks to ponder those decisions. Regardless, it makes for a fascinating situation up until Utah's long-awaited time on the clock hits, wherever that may be.

The 2025 NBA Draft will get rolling on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.

