NBA Insider Gives Update on Utah Jazz Paul George Trade Rumors
In the early parts of this NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz found themselves in some interesting Paul George trade rumors and buzz, potentially linking the Philadelphia 76ers star in a blockbuster summer deal that also involved the third-overall pick in a major draft day shift to shake up the top of the first round.
In the wild scenario, the concept involved an array of pieces that included George, draft pick swaps, and even Lauri Markkanen from the Jazz in an idea made its rounds across social media and initial offseason discussions.
And while that may have been an intriguing move for fans to draw up in their mind and in trade machines online, don't hold your breath on the Jazz, or any team, making any move with the 76ers for George.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the 76ers aren't expected to move on from George individually or package him in any deal alongside the number three pick.
"Recent reports suggesting that the Sixers will be looking to explore George's trade market in conjunction with the draft are a misread," Fischer wrote. "There have been no indications that they are looking to package George with the No. 3 pick or try to move him on his own."
George did have a season with struggles during his first year in Philadelphia, but it seems as if the 76ers won't be making a panic move and moving off of the man they just dealt a max contract to less than a calendar year ago.
However, while George might not be in the cards for Utah, Fischer does go on to note one big development for the 76ers' third-overall pick, and that's the possibility of Philadelphia entertaining a slight move down the board with an underperforming team that slid in the lottery, such as the Washington Wizards, or in this case, the Jazz.
A move with Philadelphia won't be involving the services of a multi-time All-Star like George, but the door does seem to be propped open for trade discussions to ensue for the Jazz to move a couple of spots up into the top three picks, and with it, secure another aspired franchise cornerstone for this rebuild.
It's hard to truly predict how this Jazz front office could turn in the weeks leading up to this year's draft, but keep your head on a swivel to see how Danny Ainge and Co. approach a critical time in Utah's rebuid.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get going on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
Follow Jazz On SI on Facebook and X and subscribe to YouTube for Utah Jazz news videos and live streams!