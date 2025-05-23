Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Announce Summer League Head Coaches

Who will be coaching the Utah Jazz during this year's summer league matchups?

Jared Koch

Dec 14, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (right) and assistant coach Scott Morrison (left) talk before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (right) and assistant coach Scott Morrison (left) talk before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz have revealed who will be coaching their Summer League roster later this July.

According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, Scott Morrison will coach the Jazz during their Salt Lake City Summer League, while Chris Jones will be leading as the head coach during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Morrison has had some decent tenure with the Jazz organization, starting as the head coach of the Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars during the 2022-23 season, before then being promoted as an assistant coach on the Jazz's bench.

Utah Jazz assistant coach Scott Morrison gestures during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Nov 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz assistant coach Scott Morrison gestures during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As for Jones, he was a former player for the University of Pittsburgh before joining the Jazz staff as a development coach in 2021, then being promoted to an assistant coach for Utah in 2023.

Last summer, the Jazz's SLC Summer League squad was led by assistant Sean Sheldon, while the Las Vegas team was held down by both Morrison and Jones. Now heading into this summer, the landscape will look slightly different on the sidelines.

During the Jazz's SLC Summer League, they'll get some reps against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Philadelphia 76ers before heading to Vegas for their other batch of offseason reps.

It'll not only give another opportunity for development and in-game reps for those already on the roster, but also provides a first look at who the Jazz will inevitably be drafting this June with their four selections throughout two days.

Utah will have picks five and 21 in the first round, while also holding the 43rd and 52nd selections in round two. It remains to be seen if the Jazz will stick and pick at all four spots on the board, but if they do, expect to see them get their feet wet for the first time on an NBA floor at the beginning of July in their new home of Salt Lake City.

The Jazz will get their Summer League action rolling on July 5th when the SLC Summer League officially kicks off.

More Utah Jazz Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News