Utah Jazz Announce Summer League Head Coaches
The Utah Jazz have revealed who will be coaching their Summer League roster later this July.
According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, Scott Morrison will coach the Jazz during their Salt Lake City Summer League, while Chris Jones will be leading as the head coach during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Morrison has had some decent tenure with the Jazz organization, starting as the head coach of the Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars during the 2022-23 season, before then being promoted as an assistant coach on the Jazz's bench.
As for Jones, he was a former player for the University of Pittsburgh before joining the Jazz staff as a development coach in 2021, then being promoted to an assistant coach for Utah in 2023.
Last summer, the Jazz's SLC Summer League squad was led by assistant Sean Sheldon, while the Las Vegas team was held down by both Morrison and Jones. Now heading into this summer, the landscape will look slightly different on the sidelines.
During the Jazz's SLC Summer League, they'll get some reps against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Philadelphia 76ers before heading to Vegas for their other batch of offseason reps.
It'll not only give another opportunity for development and in-game reps for those already on the roster, but also provides a first look at who the Jazz will inevitably be drafting this June with their four selections throughout two days.
Utah will have picks five and 21 in the first round, while also holding the 43rd and 52nd selections in round two. It remains to be seen if the Jazz will stick and pick at all four spots on the board, but if they do, expect to see them get their feet wet for the first time on an NBA floor at the beginning of July in their new home of Salt Lake City.
The Jazz will get their Summer League action rolling on July 5th when the SLC Summer League officially kicks off.