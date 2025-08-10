NBA Insider Hints When Utah Jazz Schedule Will Be Announced
The NBA schedule release for the 2025-26 regular season looks to be right around the corner, meaning the time is near for when we'll finally find out when and where the Utah Jazz will be playing across their next 82-game slate.
And according to one notable NBA insider, that reveal could come as soon as next week.
According to insider Marc Stein, the NBA schedule release will be announced this coming week for all 30 teams around the league, including the Jazz.
The NBA has already revealed a few outlier games on the schedule, both for their opening night slate and Christmas Day games. ESPN's Shams Charania detailed that the Houston Rockets would be visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder for their ring ceremony, while the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will be following up in a classic LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry battle for the first night of action around the league.
But, as for the rest of the months to come, those dates and games still remain in the air. And in the Jazz's case, they won't be a part of either of those two highlighted days, making this next week a big one to watch in anticipation of Utah's season to come.
Next week will also mark the time when the NBA reveals which games will be nationally broadcast on TV throughout the year. While the Jazz likely won't have many chances on that stage, you could expect a handful to be dealt Utah's way, perhaps similarly to the four total they were dealt for the 2024-25 season.
Utah does have their preseason schedule already revealed, set to ensue before the regular season tips off, and it prepares to be a pretty star-studded batch to go up against, including the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, the Dallas Mavericks and number-one pick Cooper Flagg, and even the aforementioned Rockets in Kevin Durant's unofficial debut in Houston.
That already makes for an exciting start to the action for the Jazz next year, but really, all eyes are focused on what to expect for the regular season.
So far, no official date for said reveal, but keep a close eye this next week for when that time inevitably arrives.