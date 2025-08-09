Utah Jazz Center Signs With Spurs
A member of the Utah Jazz for the past three seasons is officially headed to a new home for the 2025 NBA season.
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal with Jazz big man Micah Potter.
RealGM reported the signing via their official log of NBA transactions, but the terms of the deal have yet to be released. However, signs point to Potter signing a non-guaranteed training camp contract, whether that be an Exhibit 9 or 10 deal.
It effectively puts a period on Potter's three-year stretch in Utah, who came aboard on a two-way deal with the Jazz during the 2022 offseason, which came after his rookie season was with the Detroit Pistons on just a 10-day contract. He would spend his entire time in Utah on a two-way deal, spending time back and forth between the Jazz and the Salt Lake City Stars, playing in 61 total NBA games.
Yet, with the three-year window now expired on Potter's two-way eligibility, the Jazz were unable to bring him on the same terms for a fourth year. And considering Utah's current roster already holds 16 traditional contracts for the 2025-26 season, there wasn't really a seamless fit for the 27-year-old to return.
During his time with the Jazz, Potter averaged 3.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists, playing in just over 15 minutes a night while he was on the floor. His best year in Utah came across his most recent season, playing in 38 total games to average a career-best 4.3 points.
Potter was also a member of the USA Men's Select Team in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics; one of the many names brought in to help train and practice with the USA Men's National Team before their eventual gold medal win.
Now, Potter finds his way to San Antonio, joining as a depth piece in the frontcourt behind budding French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs' center rotation will also hold the likes of Luke Kornet and even former Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk for the year ahead.
For Potter, though, he'll have to ensure he has a productive camp and preseason in San Antonio in order to cement his status on this roster. Considering he'll likely be inked to a non-guaranteed camp deal, it leaves the Spurs with no strings attached if they want to cut him before October's tip-off, making for a big two months to prove himself on the horizon for the now-former Jazz big.