NBA Insider Predicts Strong Trade Buzz on Jazz's Lauri Markkanen
The Utah Jazz, to this point, have shown no interest in trading away their star Lauri Markkanen, despite any buzz that may have surrounded his name in potential rumors across the past several months.
However, despite the Jazz's intentions to hold onto their star for the past three seasons, it seems like interest around the league in a potential Markkanen trade might not be subsiding anytime soon, especially when taking his recent dominant showings at this year's EuroBasket with Finland into account.
NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line recently hinted at some of the latest buzz revolving Markkanen's name and a trade heading into the next NBA season, mentioning that Utah's phones will be "ringing often" over the next few months for a potential move.
"By month's end, he'll be back in Salt Lake City with a team that went 17-65 last season and might not be any better this season. Is this what Markkanen signed up for when he inked a five-year contract extension with the Jazz worth nearly $240 million in August 2024?" Stein wrote. "The 7-footer is entering his ninth NBA season and has still yet to play in a single playoff game. Count on Utah's phones ringing often between now and February with trade interest in The Finnisher."
Markkanen, who will be heading into his age-28 season with the Jazz this October, has frequently been near the top of the list for prime trade candidates to watch around the league over recent years. Yet, has remained in Utah throughout amid the team's struggles and the building of their young talent.
Markkanen has remained vocally committed to the Jazz's process to get back to being competitive, but they're coming fresh off a season in which they had their worst record in franchise history at 17-65, and have taken on this summer with the goal of shedding more veteran talent and getting even younger.
It makes sense why the 2023 All-Star is viewed as such an intriguing trade commodity, even with both the Jazz and Markkanen himself being vocal about wanting to be connected for the long haul. However, perhaps this could be the year where Utah officially turns the page if they get the right offer to come their way.
It'd certainly have to take an appealing offer to come the Jazz's way for a Markkanen trade to be in play. But, with a strong start to next season following an eye-catching EuroBasket slate of games, that could be the perfect storm for Markkanen to secure much better trade value standing than where he finished last season, thus getting an opposing front office to propose the right package that piques Utah's interest.
Time will tell how the landscape plays out across the course of next season, but for now, Markkanen looks primed to stick on this Jazz roster, and will be on the floor as a part of Utah's home opener later next month.