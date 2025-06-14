Insider Drops Major Intel on Potential Utah Jazz Draft Trade
In what could be a wild offseason around the league in the coming weeks ahead, and especially so for the NBA Draft later this month, expect all options to be in play for the Utah Jazz and their first-round draft picks.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, "everything is on the table" for the Jazz leading up to this year's draft, whether that be a move up or down the board for either their first-rounders, or deciding to stay put to stick-and-pick.
"What I do know is that with the pick that they have, everything is on the table," Jones said in an interview with Yossi Gozlan on the Third Apron podcast. "Trading up, staying put, making a pick, trading pack, maybe collecting a few assets, maybe trying to trade up from pick number 21 to try and get into the mid-teens... So many things are on the table with what Utah can do, and it really sets them up to be a fascinating team over the next month."
After the hiring of Austin Ainge as the Jazz's newest president of basketball operations, this summer could be one with a variety of changes on the roster for a team expecting to remain competitive and win games, comparing to their 17-win campaign from their previous showing.
That makes for an intriguing situation leading up to this year's draft, where the Jazz have a ton of opportunity on their hands with their collection of assets. On the surface, the expectation would likely be for Utah to stick and pick the best talent on the board who falls to them at five, but with the unpredictability this front office has in store, it's hard to say for certain.
Nevertheless, the stage is set fro the Jazz to be one of the most interesting teams of note around the league leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off on Wednesday June 25th.