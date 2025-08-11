NBA Officially Unveils Utah Jazz Schedule Release Date
After some initial speculation of when the NBA's 2025-26 regular season schedule would be released, we now have an official date for when each team around the league, including the Utah Jazz, will see their slate of 82 games unveiled for the year ahead.
According to an official release from the NBA, the upcoming regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, August 14th, while multiple "signature" games set to be on ESPN, ABC, NBC and Peacock will be revealed on Tuesday, August 12th, on the TODAY Show.
With just over two months to go until the regular season gets off and running, the Jazz will now have a sense of who they'll be playing where, who the matchup is for their season opener, and a look at any and all nationally televised games they'll have as well.
The NBA has already revealed a few special games set to be on the schedule, both for their opening night and Christmas Day matchups. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Houston Rockets would be visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder for their ring and banner ceremony, while the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will be following immediately after.
Besides that, though, the rest of the NBA's slate of games has remained a mystery, including all of Utah's upcoming contests, making this week a big one when looking forward to what the Jazz and the league as a whole could have in store from October to April.
While the Jazz's regular season schedule still remains yet to be uncovered, the team has at least showcased what their preseason outlook is preparing to be, which includes four relatively star-studded matchups. It includes the likes of Kevin Durant and his debut in a Rockets uniform, a preliminary look at number-one pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, and a contest on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, headlined by Victor Wembanyama and second-overall pick Dylan Harper.
That's about as strong of a preseason lineup as one could expect, but it doesn't quite compare with the regular season action that'll immediately follow.
Simply put, circle your calendars for August 14th for a look at what's ahead for the Jazz, along with the other 29 teams awaiting their respective schedules.