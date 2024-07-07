Oddsmakers Reveal Lauri Markkanen Chances of Staying With Jazz
The oddsmakers have spoken, and according to BetArizona.com the most likely outcome on the Lauri Markkanen front is for the Utah Jazz's best player to start the season in Salt Lake City. BetArizona.com gives Markkanen a 60% chance of sticking with his current team or signing with a team not listed on in its odds.
If Markkanen does get moved, the online bookie has the Golden State Warriors pegged as his most likely destination (10%), followed by the San Antonio Spurs (7.4 %), Houston Rockets (6.3%), Oklahoma City Thunder (6.3 %), Los Angeles Lakers (4.8), and Sacramento Kings (4.8%).
It does feel more likely that the Jazz will keep Markkanen for now. There's always the potential for an in-season trade, but it's probably in Utah's best interest to stay put as they approach year three of their rebuild. Markkanen has emerged as a top-25 player in the league and, more importantly, wants to stay in Utah. According to Jazz beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz don't want to trade him unless their hand is forced.
“What I know for a fact is that the Jazz don’t want to trade Lauri so it’s got to be an offer that forces their hand. And what I know for a fact is that Lauri wants to play for the Jazz”, per @Tjonesonthenba
Still, even if the Jazz plan on keeping Markkanen, fans will wonder how Utah will approach the 2024-25 season. Does winning take precedence over player development and draft position, or will Utah be gunning for a top-5 pick in what's expected to be a loaded draft class?
At this stage, the Jazz may not even know what they'll do. The answer to that question could hinge on how much last year's rookie class has improved since last season. Utah's outlook could become clearer after the Summer League, when Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh will head a Jazz team with six former first-round picks.
With Markkanen and Collin Sexton on the roster, it may be difficult to bottom out to a top-5 pick, but making the playoffs could be out of reach, too. That's been the problem in the first two years of the rebuild.
Utah is too good to be in the bottom five and not good enough to make the playoffs. It's a recipe that hasn't worked thus far, and if Utah is going to tank the 2024-25 season, it would be in its best interest to start from day one rather than switch gears after the trade deadline.
