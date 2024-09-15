Ranking Jazz's Best Rebuild Prospects: Keyonte George | No. 1

Keyonte George is one of my best bets for a breakout sophomore season & it’s no surprise why.



Averaging 13/2.8/4.4 on 39.1/33.4/84.8 splits, George earned All-Rookie 2nd team accolades & showcased why he’s one of the bright talents that’s primed for a Year 2 breakout.#UtahJazz pic.twitter.com/PQmxPWrju3