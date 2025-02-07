Recapping the Utah Jazz's Busy NBA Trade Deadline
Despite not moving any major pieces on their current roster, the Utah Jazz had one of the busiest trade deadlines of any team in the NBA.
Let’s recap their moves and talk about their implications for the rest of the season.
The first and biggest move that the Jazz made came weeks ago when trading the least favorable of their 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for their unprotected 2031 first-round pick.
While this move has been discussed extensively, it took an interesting turn when Phoenix’s pursuit of Jimmy Butler came up empty-handed.
Instead of securing Butler, the Suns ended up trading their 2026 first-rounder to the Charlotte Hornets to dump Jusuf Nurkic’s contract. So, while they did nothing to change their outlook 7 years from now, it was noteworthy that the Jazz were still able to acquire what’s viewed as a great asset without Phoenix achieving their short-term goal.
From there, the Jazz front office put on a great display of asset accumulation. They turned two cheap offseason signings, Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills, into P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, and a 2030 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Later that night, the Jazz got involved in the mind-breaking Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis swap. The Jazz sent out money and received two 2025 second-round picks, one from the Clippers and one from the Dallas Mavericks, and Jalen Hood-Schifino.
From there, the Jazz rerouted Tucker to the Miami Heat for Dennis Schroder and a 2031 second-rounder that will be the most favorable of the Heat and the Indiana Pacers.
This was the move that surprised me the most as Schroder is a much better and younger player than Tucker. How the Jazz were able to squeeze what has a chance to be a good second-round pick out of that swap is beyond me.
They did not stop there, though. The team quickly found Schroder a new home, shipping him to the Detroit Pistons for yet another second-round pick, this one will convey in 2028 and is the least favorable of the Jazz, Pistons, or New York Knicks, along with K.J. Martin and Josh Richardson.
The Jazz have already or plan to waive each of Mo Bamba, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Richardson, leaving just KJ Martin as someone who will wear a Jazz uniform.
In total, the Jazz turned Eubanks, Mills, some money, and a whole lot of creativity into five second-round draft picks at the deadline. Add in the 2031 first-rounder they got from Phoenix as a high-upside consolidation of draft picks, and the Jazz had themselves a nice deadline extracting value and stockpiling assets.
One of the most noteworthy things was the lack of player movement. Veterans Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton were all reportedly available but will stay put.
With the amount of movement throughout the league, it was surprising not to see any moved to teams with playoff aspirations. Each of these players will stick with the Jazz into the summer where they will all be on expiring contracts.
In the short term, the Jazz are still in the race for the top overall pick in the 2025 draft. Keeping all three of their veterans complicates matters slightly as the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Charlotte all made moves to make themselves worse the rest of the season.
Despite sitting at just 12 wins on the year, the Jazz will have their work cut out to keep pace in the Sag for Flagg race.
