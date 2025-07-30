Utah Jazz Have 3 Surprisingly Exciting Preseason Matchups
On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz revealed their four-game preseason slate heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, which happened to include a handful of interesting matchups to take note of in their exhibition contests.
Of course, it's just preseason, and the stakes aren't as high as the regular season, but in the Jazz's case, it not only provides an early look at what their new and refreshed young lineup will look like for the year ahead, headlined by fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, but they'll also have three surprisingly notable matchups that'll be set to unfold in the process.
Here's the three games and matchups to circle on the calendar for the Jazz's preseason.
1. Kevin Durant's Rockets Debut: Jazz @ Rockets, October 8th
To kick off their preliminary showings, the Jazz have a date with the Houston Rockets for their first preseason game of the year, which may also act as Kevin Durant's unofficial debut in his new uniform.
Durant was traded to the Rockets back in June ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, putting him on a win-now roster in Houston, and placing them among the top of the West in terms of the most prominent names who could dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder.
And for the Jazz, well, they'll be the guinea pigs of the Durant experience, traveling to Houston for their first of four games before the season.
There is a chance Durant won't be suiting up for an early preseason game at age 37, but when factoring in that he's played in all four of his preseason slates across the past three years, the expectation remains the Jazz will get the first look at him as a Rocket.
2. Ace Bailey vs. Dylan Harper: Jazz @ Spurs, October 10th
There's only one name from this draft class over Cooper Flagg that Ace Bailey could suit up against, and it has the chance to draw an even bigger crowd. That's facing off against his former Rutgers teammate and second-overall pick, Dylan Harper, and the San Antonio Spurs.
Utah and San Antonio had a chance to make the meeting between the two Rutgers rookies earlier in the Las Vegas Summer League during Dylan Harper's debut in a Spurs uniform, but didn't quite see it come to fruition with Ace Bailey's hip injury sidelining him for each of the Jazz's five games.
However, for the Jazz's second of four preseason games, they'll have the opportunity to make the matchup happen once again.
Not to mention, Victor Wembanyama will also be in attendance; must-see TV any time he's on the floor.
2. Ace Bailey vs. Cooper Flagg: Jazz vs. Mavericks, October 13th
Right after facing the second-overall pick in Dylan Harper, the Jazz will have to go up against this year's prized first-overall pick in Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks– another top prospect to go against the Jazz's own in Ace Bailey.
And while it may be preseason, seeing two of the draft's highly-touted prospects face off in an exhibition ahead of the year is certainly a matchup that'll draw some attention.
Considering fans only got to see two nights of Bailey during summer league in Salt Lake City, there's definitely some added anticipation to see him on the floor this preseason, and there aren't many better matchups for him to prove himself against early than this year's top prospect.
And specifically for Utah, this game's the first time the Jazz will be back in the Delta Center since wrapping up last season in April–– adding even more energy to the arena that could make this one feel like more of a regular season game than preseason.