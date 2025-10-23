Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey Scores First NBA Points on Highlight Slam
The Utah Jazz saw their fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey score his first-ever points in the NBA vs. the Los Angeles Clippers with an explosive breakway dunk.
During the first quarter of the Jazz's season opener against the Clippers, rookie Walt Clayton Jr. made a nice defensive play to bump guard Kris Dunn for a steal, leading to a quick pass down the floor to Bailey for a highlight fastbreak dunk––marking his first points of his NBA career.
Ace Bailey Records First NBA Points on Highlight Dunk
An electric entrance for an electric player like Bailey–– and an exclamation point on a dominant first quarter for the Jazz in their opener against the Clippers.
Utah jumped out to a commanding 43-19 lead after 12 minutes against Los Angeles on a barrage of Lauri Markkanen cuts to the rim, Keyonte George dimes, and an ultimately incredible start on the offensive end for the season, putting on a show for the Delta Center crows in the process.
The Jazz fifth-overall pick in Bailey played a short five minute stint in the first quarter to log two points, one assist, and one rebound to get some quick numbers on the stat sheet within his NBA debut.
His rookie counterpart, Clayton Jr., also contributed for eight points of his own in the first quarter.
Heading into the contest, Bailey was listed as questionable due to illness, but would ultimately be elevated to available ahead of tip-off, limited to a restriction of 15 total minutes due to that illness.
Bailey would also be moved to the bench for his first NBA game, while veteran Svi Mykhailiuk would earn the starting spot at the two–– joining Keyonte George in the backcourt as the two starting guards for the Jazz to tip off the season.
Even in a limited sample size, though, Bailey would ensure to get a quick entry into his rookie season highlight reel––and hopefully a sign of things soon to come across his first year in the league, and for a long career ahead.
