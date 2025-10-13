Utah Jazz’s Will Hardy Speaks Candidly on Developing Ace Bailey
The Utah Jazz have the daunting task over the course of the next few seasons of developing fifth-overall pick from this summer, Ace Bailey, to the best possible product he can be.
That road of development in the NBA can be a long and strenuous one to get to the top. That process is being shown front and center already with the Jazz as a whole as they head into the fourth year of their rebuild process this season, likely gunning for another top lottery pick.
Bailey has the sky-high potential to be among the best in his draft class, but there are many preluding steps to reach that ceiling. The leader of that development process for Bailey, Jazz head coach Will Hardy, is well aware of the many steps needed to get there.
The type of talent and potential in the building is something Utah hasn't seen in some time. But to fully maximize that ability, Hardy is prioritizing patience before rushing to judgement.
"The hard part is, we all want to know now. How good is he going to be? And we don't know, and we can't know yet," Hardy said of Ace Bailey.
"I think we, the staff, probably handle it better than the fans do, but we have to do the same thing they do— which is, we all have to wait. And we have to give him time to play enough, to understand him better."
Bailey has gotten off to a hot start to his rookie season already through a pair of preseason games. He's averaging over 20 points and shooting over 60% from the field with a wide variety of shots and moves vs. both the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, showing exactly why he was seen as a top prospect in the class leading up to this summer's draft.
But Hardy's ensuring he and the Jazz don't overreact to anything— good or bad— and making sure to throw any labels or immediate expectations on him based on an early sample size.
"We're all having to restrain ourselves from making proclaimations right now about what he is or isn't," Hardy said. "The thing that he for sure is, is he's obsessed with basketball, and he's shown an incredible ability to learn. He's shown the willingness to ask questions, and admit the things he's unsure of. He and I have gotten to watch film together, and he's really, really bright."
"His ability to see the game, and to learn on the fly is very impressive for a young player."
It's been nearly all positive things surrounding Bailey since his arrival in Utah. But expectations can start to inflate quickly if gone unchecked. Hardy and his staff are making it a priority to remain balanced, remain patient and keep Bailey’s development on track.
