Utah Jazz Adding Former All-Star as Team Scout
The Utah Jazz are reportedly getting a familiar face in the building as one of their newest scouts.
According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz have added Carlos Boozer to their staff as a team scout.
Boozer, 43, was a part of the Jazz for six seasons during his playing career from 2004 to 2010, putting up some of the best numbers of his 13 years in the league.
He suited up in 354 total games, averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists en route to two All-Star appearances throughout. During the 2007 season, Boozer was a focal point behind Utah's eventual Western Conference Finals run, which was ultimately ended in five games by the San Antonio Spurs.
Boozer will now be in line to re-join the mix in the Jazz organization once again, this time only in the scouting department. The two-time All-Star has been a frequent supporter of Utah since his retirement, and now he can get an opportunity to dive into a fresh role in building up this team's future.
It's also worth noting that Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, will be in line to be a top prospect during next summer's draft cycle. ESPN has him ranked as the third-best recruit in the class, behind only A.J. Dybantsa and Darryn Petterson.
If Utah decides to dive further into their rebuild process come next summer, perhaps setting the stage for another top pick, it'd be hard not to keep an eye on Boozer as a potential target, making for a potentially fascinating situation to unfold for the coming offseason.
With names like Jason Terry, Jeff Hornacek, and even minority owner Dwyane Wade, Boozer now joins a compelling, growing list of former NBA faces to now join aboard the Jazz brass following their days in the league.
