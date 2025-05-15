Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Makes Strong Statement on Nikola Jokic
For a defensive anchor in the middle like Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, it's safe to say he's had his fair share of tough, challenging matchups to take on around the NBA through his early three seasons in the league.
But when it comes to Kessler's toughest matchup yet, who does the Jazz center credit with giving him the most trouble to date? That honor goes to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
During an interview on The Pat Bev Podcast, Kessler was asked who he felt some of his toughest matchups have been through his short time in the league, where Jokic seemed to make a notable impression on the Jazz big.
"I think the obvious one is Jokic," Kessler said. "You'll think you're doing good [defending him], and then you'll look up, and he's got 10, 12, and 20, shooting 10 shots a game. He's tough to guard, and the way he sees the game, he's just a savant. He really is."
Of course, for the type of MVP talent Jokic brings every night, it's easy to see how keeping the Nuggets' center in check can have its considerable challenges. And as the Jazz went 0-4 in their stints against Denver this year, that was put front and center across this past regular season.
But for Kessler, the real challenge in defending Jokic in their matchups comes down to the way he manipulates the game to his advantage.
"The way he can manipulate the game... Again, we're a young team, so I don't know if those same pitfalls happen with an older game. But, in my experience, he'll get our young guys to bite on stuff that he wants them to bite on, then meanwhile, he's got a back door to Aaron Gordon, or something like that... As a shot blocker, he's so tough to block, because he's so good at keeping the ball away."
This past season especially, Jokic made his impact known not just in his matchups with Utah, but for the entire league, perhaps even being in line for his fourth-career MVP. He averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists on 50/40/80 shooting numbers for his third-straight year of averaging at least a statline of 24-11-9.
Yeah, that's a tough cover–– even for someone like Walker Kessler.
Needless to say, being in the same division as Jokic means the Jazz will have their hands full for the foreseeable future in containing him and his dominant production. But with a young, budding rim protector like Kessler in the mix, that could be just the man Utah needs to help limit the MVP in their meetings soon-to-come, even if the Nuggets' big man doesn't make it easy on him.
