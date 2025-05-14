Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Gets Honest on Danny Ainge
For any player on the Utah Jazz roster, it could be easy to see how having an unpredictable, bold mind leading the charge in the front office, like CEO Danny Ainge, could be a bit menacing at times.
Historically, Ainge has shown no reservations in making wild, unforeseen moves in his respective front offices during his time leading in the league. Whether it be with the Boston Celtics and his collection of blockbuster trades there, or during his time with the Jazz, where he wasted no time to ship out a duo of All-Stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
From a fan's perspective, you never know what to expect from someone like Ainge commanding the ship, but for those inside the building, like Jazz center Walker Kessler, the Utah exec is a bit different from what meets the eye, even being one to frequently show up to practice in slides.
During an appearance on The Pat Bev Podcast, Kessler dove into some of his early experience with Danny Ainge at the helm in Utah.
"He's great, man," Kessler said of Ainge. "He definitely can be a little scary at first; a little intimidating. But, he always walks around in these slides. You rarely see him in shoes. Like, in the practice gym and stuff, he's got these slides and socks on, so you hear him behind you, and you're like, 'Oh, I better tighten up a bit.' But yeah, he's good, man. He's a good dude... Rookie year, I was intimidated for sure."
Even for someone like Kessler on the roster who's been within his fair share of trade rumors throughout the last year or so, Ainge has earned his respect. And with an extension on pace to come to form between both sides later this offseason, the stage is set for the marriage to continue for the foreseeable future.
You still never know which direction Ainge could turn, which could certainly be said for this offseason with the outlook of this Jazz roster following the lottery. But, it's more than clear he's landed his due credit from those in-between the walls, even if Kessler may tense up a bit when he turns the corner in the practice facility.