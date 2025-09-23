Utah Jazz Buyout for Kevin Love Could Take More Time
It looks like a buyout between the Utah Jazz and Kevin Love might take a bit more time than initially expected.
According to Grant Afseth of RG.org, Love is expected to report to Jazz training camp at the end of the month as the two sides have yet to enter serious buyout negotiations.
The Utah Jazz are preparing to open training camp with the expectation that Kevin Love will be in attendance, league sources told RG.org.
"The stance comes despite weeks of speculation that the 37-year-old forward would part ways with the team through a contract buyout. Love has been linked to several contenders around the league, and his preference to join a playoff-ready roster has been well known in league circles. For now, however, Utah has not advanced buyout discussions and is moving forward with the plan of having Love report."
Love has been on the Jazz roster since being traded from the Miami Heat in a three-team deal involving John Collins earlier in July. Since arriving in Utah, the consensus has remained that the two sides would eventually split via buyout before the season.
But fast forward two months, and despite the chatter of a buyout to a more playoff-ready team being the inevitable outcome, that agreement has yet to really gain much traction.
Thus, that puts Love in line to report to the Jazz facility next week, working along the current roster in preparation for next season. And without any new developments of a buyout panning out since his deal, there may even be a small chance the 18-year league veteran remains on Utah's roster once the regular season rolls around.
During his past two and a half seasons while with the Heat, Love has averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 41.3% shooting from the field through a collective 99 games.
It remains to be seen if and when that buyout will develop, but nonetheless, the Jazz will have to cut ties with at least one player on their roster before the regular season tips off, as they currently sit at 16 traditional contracts.
Time will tell if Love will be the odd man out before Utah's opener.