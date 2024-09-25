Bleacher Report Ranks Utah Jazz's 2024-25 City Uniforms Top 10 in NBA
Over recent NBA seasons, the Utah Jazz have always been a team to make a statement with their uniforms. Whether it be widely loved by fans in the case of the nods to their purple throwbacks, or a center of controversy when it comes to their neon yellow threads, the Jazz always know how to get people talking about their jerseys.
For the 2024-25 NBA season, things aren't any different. The Jazz revealed their upcoming City uniforms for the season, a design that has gotten some praise around the league leading into the new year-- a concept very similar to their City Editions of last season, yet adding some flashes of white and light blue within the color scheme.
Most recently, the Jazz secured some praise from Bleacher Report for their NBA City Edition uniforms within their latest ranking to stack up the league's set of jerseys from one to 30 for the 2024-25 season.
Bleacher Report's Sara Civian put the Jazz in some solid company, placing them right in the middle of the top ten at 7th overall. Civian labels Utah's design as both "clean" and "interesting to look at" which helps it land high in the ranks:
"We get it, there are mountains in Utah. Still, I cannot get enough of the purple and blue concept with the mountains. I particularly love the spooky-ish lettering and the mountains surrounding the "Utah" as well. This design is nailing the interesting-to-look-at to clean ratio that so many of these City Editions are lacking. Gradients can really help blend it all together, folks!"- Sara Civian, Bleacher Report
The Jazz's City Edition uniforms landed within the top ten but failed to reach the peaks of the rankings-- a spot that was held down by the Toronto Raptors at the number one placement amid their reveal of one of the coolest jerseys in recent memory-- giving a nod to franchise legend Vince Carter in the design.
However, the Jazz's design still holds it's own as one of the more appealing City Edition uniforms across the association.
Utah's City Edition threads were released alongside their new set of uniforms set to debut across the 2024-25 NBA season-- including a fresh Icon, Statement, and Association jerseys to pair with it. After two years of rocking the yellow and black, the team has made the welcome switch for fans looking for some familiarity by going back to their purple synonymous with Jazz history.
Stay tuned for when the Jazz officially release their jersey schedule for the coming season to see when are where to catch a look at these City Edition threads in action on the floor.
