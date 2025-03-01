Jazz G Collin Sexton Gets Real on Walker Kessler's Season
The Utah Jazz have had their assortment bumps in the road for their 2024-25 campaign.
However, through those trials and tribulations, they've been fortunate to see considerable growth around their roster in multiple areas across the year –– one of those areas has surrounded the development and resurgence of Walker Kessler.
In his third season pro, Kessler has truly begun to establish himself as a nightly defensive threat as Utah's defensive anchor, effectively cementing himself as a long-term piece of what the Jazz are trying to build.
It's a bounce-back campaign coming after a bumpy sophomore showing from the Jazz's 2023-24 season, yet the big man has taken those lapses in stride and hasn't looked back.
Following Utah's narrow victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, capped off by a game-winning Kessler dunk with less than 10 seconds to go, Jazz guard Collin Sexton went to the podium to talk a bit about the growth seen from the young center across the course of the season.
"Last year, he was in his head a little bit more. He expected so much from himself," Sexton said. "We always tell him, you've got to give yourself some grace. You're out here defending the basket. You're doing the things that no one on the team can do, and we are with you."
In his sophomore season, Kessler's development seemed to plateau. His production looked notably similar to his rookie campaign, and while effective, didn't quite make his aspired year two jump as many hoped.
But the landscape has changed now. In year three, Kessler is averaging career highs in points and rebounds, while being on the verge of having the highest field goal percentage across a season in league history. The Jazz big man's consistency has turned a new leaf, and Sexton seemingly agrees.
"Honestly, I feel like this year, his consistency has been really good," Sexton continued after Friday's win. "Over the summer, his mental has gotten way stronger, and I feel like once your mental is stronger, you're able to go on the court and not worry about mistakes, not worry about the last play or the play before... You keep believing in yourself, and that's something I continue to tell him. I'm like, keep believing in yourself, we've got your back, and I feel like you guys can tell."
After an offseason of hard work, Kessler has himself re-established, motivated, and capitalizing in a major way.
The massive leap in his progression comes at a good time too. Kessler is entering a critical offseason where he'll finally become rookie extension-eligible after three years in the league –– meaning he could be in for a significant (and deserved) payday as soon as this summer.
Less than 25 games remain in his strong year three sample size, and as shown through his post-All-Star numbers, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. If all holds to form, the Jazz will have a clear answer for their center of the future.
