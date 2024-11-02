Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Game Preview, How to Watch
After a rough 0-5 start to the season, the Utah Jazz will have another chance to right the ship on Saturday night as they travel to take on the Denver Nuggets, who begin their year with a 2-3 record.
The Jazz now sit as the lone team in the NBA without a win on their books for the new year, and as they head into this game being double-digit underdogs against one of the best teams within the Western Conference, securing their first of the season may not be the easiest feat. Especially when considering Utah's All-Star talent Lauri Markkanen is dealing with back spasms that may keep him out of action for this one, the road to a win looks much tougher.
However, the Nuggets may also be without a key name of their own in Jamal Murray. The Denver guard was placed in concussion protocol following yesterday's loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the likelihood we see him start this game 24 hours later seems slim to none.
This game will be only the second of Utah's away games for this season, as they've begun four of their first five on their home floor. Last season, the Jazz struggled significantly on the road compared to when they were stationed at the Delta Center, amassing a 10-31 total record. We'll see if this young team can defy the odds stacked against them.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's tip off.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date/Time: Saturday, November 1 at 8 PM MT
- Where: Ball Arena • Denver, CO
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +10.5, ML +410 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
