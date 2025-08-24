Former Utah Jazz Guard Finds His Next NBA Home
The player movement ahead of next NBA season has continued, with one former member of the Utah Jazz heading elsewhere for the 2025-26 NBA campaign.
According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with former Jazz guard Taevion Kinsey. The terms of the deal were not revealed.
Kinsey, an undrafted guard who previously spent four years with Marshall, came into the league joining the Jazz in 2023, beginning on an Exhibit-10 training camp deal before the 2023-24 campaign, remaining on the roster throughout training camp.
Though it wouldn't be before Kinsey would get waived before the season started. Kinsey would remain on the open market for a couple of months before the Jazz eventually would sign him to a 10-day contract in the middle of the season, yet not to be signed on for the regular season.
He then found his way to a third stint with the Jazz, being upgraded to a two-way contract in July 2024, suiting up for the team during their summer league action, saw that status soon revert back to an Exhibit-10 deal, effectively coming up short on the roster cut for two straight years.
All of that being said, despite having multiple stints with the Jazz over the past two years, it never resulted in him suiting up for a regular season game throughout the process.
In the G League, Kinsey appeared in three games across two years. The 6-foot-5 guard played in an average of 36 minutes a night through those showings, averaging a collective 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, pairing with 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 60.9% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three.
Limited, yet impressive numbers for Kinsey in that timeframe, inevitably landing him a new opportunity outside of the Jazz with the Golden State Warriors late this offseason.
It remains to be seen if Kinsey will have the staying power in the Golden State compared to how his time transpired in Utah. But if not, it could be a prelude to a potential G League run with the Warriors' affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.