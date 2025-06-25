Utah Jazz Hire Former Suns Coach
The Utah Jazz have made an interesting hire on their coaching staff, only a few hours away from the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have hired Phoenix Suns assistant Chad Forcier to their coaching staff.
Forcier was an assistant on Hardy's staff during the 2023-24 season before departing for Phoenix for one season. As the Suns have since split with former head coach Mike Budenholzer and hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott, along with a few additional assistants on his bench, Forcier has now landed in a familiar spot for the year ahead.
Forcier has been a longtime face in the league, starting as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons in 2001. Now going on his 25th year of service in the NBA, he's now spent time with a total of eight franchises, spanning from the likes of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies.
Forcier spent the longest time alongside Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, where he stayed from 2007 to 2016, being a part of their 2014 NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat. He also won another ring with the Milwaukee Bucks during their 2021 title run, as he was an assistant on their bench from 2019 until taking on his first stint with Utah in 2023.
The Jazz have made a few other coaching moves this offseason, adding Salt Lake City Stars head coach Steve Wojciechowski as an assistant on the bench, while also moving Rick Higgins in Wojciechowski's place to be the next head coach of the Stars for the 2025-26 season.
Not to mention, the Jazz also put pen to paper on a long-term extension with Will Hardy to be their future head coach until 2031 after spending three years at the helm.
Forcier will now be among the many assistant voices next to Hardy on the Jazz sidelines for the 2025-26 season.