Insider Reveals New Details on Utah Jazz Pre-Draft Workout
The Utah Jazz have decision-making time right around the corner for the 2025 NBA Draft set to get rolling this week, but there's still been at least one more intriguing reported workout the team has conducted leading up to the action.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have brought in Washington State forward Cedric Coward for a pre-draft workout.
"The Jazz have worked out Cedric [Coward]," Jones said during an interview on the Jackpotting Around podcast. "They got him in. They like him. They think he's a good player. I don't think he's going to be there at 21. Not with that wingspan. 6'9", 7-foot-5 wingspan."
Coward, one of this year's more interesting draft risers, has been gaining notable attention as a potential selection within the middle of the first round, and could be a strong fit for the Jazz on the wing.
Coward was mostly injured during his 2024-25 season with Washington State to only appear in six games, but was not only productive when on the floor for that limited sample size, but also a standout within his two previous seasons at Eastern Washington.
In his most recent fully healthy season for 2023-24, Coward averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 56.5% shooting from the field and 38.3% from three.
He has standout NBA size, and a ton of upside as a two-way impact player that could certainly interest the Jazz with their second selection in the first round at pick 21. As Utah will likely be looking for prospects who can be strong, versatile defenders, especially on the perimeter to support Walker Kessler on the interior.
The Jazz could fit Coward like a glove in terms of his potential role on an NBA roster while fitting a pressing need in Utah's rotation. Yet, the big question remains on whether they'll be lucky enough to land him right outside of the top-20, or even look to make a swing in a trade up to select him, in the event they truly covet him as their guy.
The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner for the Jazz and the rest of the league, with the events kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.