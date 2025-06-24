Former Utah Jazz Center Traded to Wizards
A former member of the Utah Jazz frontcourt is making his way out to the Eastern Conference in the newest NBA trade, just one day out from Wednesday's draft.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Washington Wizards have agreed to a trade to acquire CJ McCollum from the New Orleans Pelicans.
In that deal to land McCollum, the Wizards have also added former Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, while Washington will be sending out Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the 40th-overall pick to the Pelicans.
It's yet another interesting trade among the NBA landscape in the days ahead of the draft action ensuing, now joining Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant, and Jrue Holiday as the early movers of this summer.
From Olynyk's perspective, it's yet another trade he's been involved in among the frenzy he's faced across the past two seasons. It's the third team he'll be with since being shipped out of Utah during the 2024 trade deadline, spending with the Toronto Raptors, the Pelicans, and now the Wizards for the 2025-26 season.
Olynyk was with the Jazz from 2022 until the 2024 deadline, suiting up in 118 total games for the franchise, starting in 76 of them. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
During his most recent showing split between the Raptors and Pelicans through the 2024-25 season, Olynyk averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on an effieicent 50.0% shooting from the field, 41.8% from three and 76.9% at the line. Still proven to be a nice depth piece at now 34 years old, and should be a complementary part of the Wizards' frontcourt rotation for next season.
It's been a busy offseason up to this point, and it's only been a few days since the NBA Finals wrapped up. As the draft heats up on Wednesday, expect that trend to continue–– one that may or may not include some movement from the Jazz front office.