Utah Jazz Host Pre-Draft Workout for Intriguing Indiana Guard
The Utah Jazz continue to bring in an assortment of prospects during the weeks ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, with their newest being an experienced guard out of the Big Ten Conference.
According to Jared Kelly of Peegs.com, the Jazz are among the list of teams to have brought in Indiana guard Trey Galloway for a pre-draft workout.
Along with the Jazz, the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and Phoenix Suns have all reportedly hosted Galloway for a workout in the weeks leading up to June's draft. The Sacramento Kings have also scheduled a workout with the Indiana guard.
Galloway was a five-year player for Indiana, appearing in a total of 140 games across five years and starting in 86. During his last season with the Hoosiers for the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 42.2% shooting from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc.
For Utah, Galloway would likely be a fit on the second day of the draft, perhaps as a late dart throw in the second round, or an undrafted free agent pickup looking to find his way to an NBA roster spot. The Jazz will have two second-round picks at their disposal at 43 and 53, along with their pair of first-round picks at 5 and 21.
Keep an eye on Galloway's name as a name to watch for not just the Jazz, but for an assortment of teams around the league we get closer to the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.