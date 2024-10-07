Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Preseason: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back up for some preseason action on Monday night as they look to take on the Houston Rockets at home for their second of six preliminary contests.
Utah started things on the right foot during their debut on Friday, as their preseason kicked off with a win against the NBL's New Zealand Breakers in dominating fashion, 116-87, effectively led by Johnny Juzang's team-high 19 points off the bench.
Now, the Jazz will have some improved competition to be up against in Houston in their first NBA contest of the year-- facing another young, well-coached team like themselves, and according to each team's injury reports, everyone looks to be healthy for game time outside of Patty Mills, who's questionable for rest.
The Jazz and their refreshed roster will continue to find their way in building chemistry ahead of the season, as well as toy around with some new rotations and lineups before the regular season gets underway. Coach Hardy revealed his initial starting five combination on Friday to be George-Sexton-Markkanen-Hendricks-Kessler, so we'll see if that holds up moving forward.
Here's all you need to know about tonight's Jazz preseason game vs. the Rockets:
Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz
- Date/Time: Monday, October 7 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +5.5, ML +180 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
