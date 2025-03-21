Jazz's Isaiah Collier on Pace for Franchise Rookie Record
Utah Jazz rookie guard Isaiah Collier has had nothing short of an impressive first season in Salt Lake City.
After falling in the Jazz's laps with the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Collier has taken the opportunity in stride to stamp his place within Utah's plans for the foreseeable future with a strong first season at the helm.
However, the rookie hasn't just had a good season for the Jazz, he's had a historic one –– especially when taking note of his potential franchise record on the verge of being hit by season's end.
According to a stat released by the Jazz on X, Collier is on the verge of being the only first-year player in Utah franchise history to record 500-plus points and 400-plus assists in a single season.
For Collier to hit the mark, he has eight points and 15 assists to go. And with 12 games remaining in the Jazz's regular season schedule, it's hard to see him not being able to secure those numbers in due time.
In that same post, the Jazz also noted Collier's feat of being the only rookie to record five-plus assists in 39 games this season –– further proving his place as one of the best first-year players from this year's draft class.
After starting the season off in and out of the G League roster, Collier has since been one of the best rookie guards in the NBA. In 62 games, the USC product has averaged 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 41.8% shooting from the field and 24.4% shooting from three.
Of course, the outside shot and overall shooting efficiency will be an aspect to look at improving this offseason. However, in terms of his immediate production as an offensive playmaker and passer, the Jazz clearly hit a home run with their selection at the end of the first round.
With just a dozen games to go in the Jazz's regular season campaign, the Jazz guard will have a golden opportunity to add an exclamation point to the end of his rookie year as he looks to stamp is name in the Utah history books. Let's see if Collier can make it happen.
