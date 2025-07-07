Utah Jazz's John Collins Trade Creates Major Financial Flexibility
The Utah Jazz made a big-time, three-team trade to start off the week with their move to send out John Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a package of Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a future second-round pick.
A notable deal for the Jazz as is when it comes to shipping out a productive veteran like Collins. But, when digging a bit deeper, Utah may have given themselves a bit of an added layer of cap space flexibility with the move as well.
According to cap analyst Yossi Gozlan on X, with the Jazz's latest three-team deal, Utah has now decreased payroll to where they can now become a cap space team in the event KJ Martin and Jaden Springer are waived, who both sit on non-guaranteed salaries.
Along with the Jazz having the chance to generate extra cap space on the books to enter the restricted free agent market, they'll also be creating a massive $26.6 million trade exception with their three-team deal, which could pay massive dividends in a deal further down the line where Utah needs to bring extra incoming money onto the books.
The cap space that could be spent now, though, is something that could allow Utah to potentially add a bit more activity to a dead restricted free agency class where teams around the market don't exactly have the free money to spend on making those offers.
Yet, if the Jazz want to be creative in cutting ties with both Martin and Springer, they could be one of the lone suitors in the league who can do just that. There's no guarantee Utah would release both guys, but the roster is currently stacked at 16 total players. The Jazz could cut both guys, slim down to 14 traditional contracts, and open the door to send that free agent offer.
In terms of the restricted free agents that the Jazz could investigate, there's a wide range of potential names to investigate: Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes, and Cam Thomas are likely the top guys on the market worth taking a look at, and could get a bit more traction with Utah if the front office wants to get aggressive in their spending.
The Jazz will have to pay a bit of attention to their finances for later this summer, as an extension surrounding Walker Kessler is still on the horizon, where Utah will need to have the books open to put pen to paper on that. Therefore, don't expect the Jazz to go on any type of spending spree with any potential acquisition, but they could certainly poke around that restricted free agent market in the meantime.
So, while on the surface, the return of a second-round pick and two veterans doesn't seem like the most eye-catching return for Collins, perhaps with this newfound flexibility, it could be the one move necessary leading to a bigger one down the line.