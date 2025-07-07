Utah Jazz, Clippers, Heat Agree to Blockbuster 3-Team Trade
The Utah Jazz have thrown their name into the newest three-team deal involving both the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN, the Clippers, Jazz, and Heat have agreed to a trade that sends Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a second-round pick to Utah.
For the Jazz, its the third of three largely rumored trades to take place this offseason, with deals previously coming to form surrounding Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson earlier this summer, now Collins is the latest to be shipped out.
Collins arrived with the Jazz during the 2022 offseason as a part of a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, secured for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. He would spend two seasons in a Jazz uniform to play in a total of 108 games. In those showings, he averaged 16.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 54.6% shooting from the field.
Collins put together one of the better years of his career when he was on the floor for the Jazz during the 2024-25 campaign, where he tied for a team-high average of 19.0 points, while also grabbing over eight rebounds a night and shooting nearly 40% from three.
Now, he finds his way to the third team of his career in the Clippers– a team that saw some solid success in the Western Conference last season, winning over 50 games led by Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, while Los Angeles also sends Powell over to Miami in the process.
For the Jazz's return, they get back two veterans and a future second-round pick in exchange. Anderson is on a two-year deal with around $20 million remaining until he becomes a restricted-free agent in 2028. As for Love, he's left on an expiring $4.1 million deal for next season, that could very well end up being bought out by Utah so he can land with a contending-level team for next season.
In terms of Anderson, who likely will be suiting up for Utah, he comes fresh off his 11th NBA season, spending time split with both the Warriors and Heat across his 61 games played. In those showings, he averaged 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 46.9% shooting from the field.
If Anderson does indeed report to the Jazz, he'd be the oldest name on Utah's roster turning 32 years old this year, overtaking the newly acquired Jusuf Nurkic at 30 years old.
After an array of deals have taken place following the draft, the Jazz have now cleared a runway for their young talent to land a huge jump in roles and playing time.