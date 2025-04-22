Jazz's Keyonte George Reacts to Moving to Bench in Year Two
In year two of Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George's career, while there was some growth, there also were some hurdles to overcome along the way of his progression as a young player, as many often encounter on their development as a pro.
Among those challenges George encountered during the 2024-25 season was that of moving to the second unit after starting the year off as a starter.
While appearing in 67 contests, 32 of those came off the bench, largely in part due to rookie Isaiah Collier's emergence as the team's primary playmaker and elevation to the starting point guard.
It was a notable adjustment for George to take on, and one many players likely wouldn't see as the most ideal situation after being a nightly starting point guard in the lineup. However, throughout the process, George ensured to take on the situation with one big mindset: impact the game, no matter what.
"After the move, it was just about trying to be an impact no matter what," George said of his move to the bench. "So I think, coming off the bench now, it's whatever Will [Hardy] wants, honestly. But for me, it's just about coming in the game and making a positive impact on the game. Whatever that is. Me passing, me scoring, but that just goes back to me just being consistent, trying to be consistent in whatever it is."
And in due time, George definitely found his groove in the second unit and ended up putting together a nice year two, showing some solid upside. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 39.1% from the field and 34.3% from three.
Down the stretch of the year, George also had some standout performances of note, the biggest being his career-high 35 points vs. the Atlanta Hawks.
For George, there's a lot to like from his second year, but still a lot to improve. As far as his bench role goes for year three, that's a conversation to be had for him and Coach Hardy, but in the meantime, the Jazz guard is maintaining that gradual improvement.
"Obviously, I found my niche coming off the bench and been playing some good basketball, but that's a conversation for me and Will to have, and we go from there. But, it's just about making a positive impact on the team, giving my energy to the team every single day."
It'll be a big year three for George during the 2025-26 season, and with the right work in the offseason, the stage could be set for a breakout third-year campaign. Yet, it's far from a one-step process to iron out that development, and one that he'll look to continue throughout the summer.
