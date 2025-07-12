Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Made Huge Statement vs. Hornets
LAS VEGAS, NV– While the Utah Jazz came up short in their first summer league game in Las Vegas vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, 105-111, it was a night where the Jazz saw a huge night from one notable name: Kyle Filipowski.
Against the Hornets, Filipowski dominated with the second-highest scoring performance of the Jazz's summer league slate so far, finishing with 32 points on an efficient 72% shooting, all next to six rebounds and five assists.
It's yet another game for Filipowski this summer in which he's filled the box score up, while also proving to be head-and-shoulders above his peers on the offensive end, and his impact.
And through four games with Filipowski this summer, it seems as if he's proven one major point: he doesn't really need to be here.
On paper, Filipowski fits the bill to be in the summer league mix as a second-year, day two pick who still has a few strides around the edges to make to become a fully-polished and refined player for his ceiling.
But, at 22 years old entering his second year, Filipowski's proven to be extremely polished; so much so that it makes his appearance in Las Vegas a bit redundant.
Filipowski can score at a high level both on the interior and while extending from deep, something he did extremely well during his performance vs. the Hornets. He's been able to be an effective rebounder who can utilize his size well. His playmaking sense and basketball IQ lead to a handful of impressive plays on a nightly basis, and while his defensive prowess is still a work in progress, he's done a strong job at checking the other boxes that allow it to feel like giving him the level up from summer league is worthwhile.
Like Brice Sensabaugh, who would be sitting out for Vegas after a record-breaking 37 points in the Salt Lake City Summer League, it feels as if Filipowski has also shown more than enough when it comes to how he can fit on the floor for the Jazz next season.
Instead, those opportunities can be handed where they may be more necessary–– whether that be to Ace Bailey or Walter Clayton if they're healthy and in the mix, or maybe a few more reps extended to last year's tenth pick, Cody Williams, who's aspired to be a more aggressive player during his time suiting up for summer league.
For now, the status of Filipowski remains to be seen for the rest of the way in Vegas. It could lean in either direction, but don't be shocked if you see the second-year big man back out in the mix vs. the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.