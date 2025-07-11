How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets, NBA Summer League
The Utah Jazz will continue the motions of their summer league on Friday night as they'll be facing off against the Charlotte Hornets for their first of four games in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League.
The Jazz come fresh off a 3-0 start during their time in Salt Lake City, seeing some strong performances from the likes of third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh, second-year big Kyle Filipowski, and their pair of first-round rookies in Ace Bailey and Walt Clayton Jr., while the Hornets, on the other hand, will be up for their first game of the summer, and their first look at fourth-overall pick Kon Knueppel.
For the Jazz this time, though, it'll be a contest without a couple of those key names, as Bailey has already been listed out with a hip injury, while Sensabaugh has since been taken off their summer league roster heading into Vegas after his dominant 37-point outing vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
Therefore, a bit less eye-popping of a matchup on paper without the battle between two top-five picks, but the Jazz will still get to see the likes of Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams take the floor once more, along with perhaps an encore for first-round pick Walt Clayton Jr. with a bit more opportunity at his disposal.
The Jazz's complete summer league roster can be found here, while a full preview of what to watch for in this year's slate of games can be found here.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Jazz and Hornets:
Date/Time
- Friday, July 11th at 5 PM MT
Where
- Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
2025 Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule
- Game 1: Friday, July 11- Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz @ 5 PM MT
- Game 2: Sunday, July 13- Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT
- Game 3: Monday, July 14- San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz @ 6:30 PM MT
- Game 4: Wednesday, July 16- Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz @ 8 PM MT