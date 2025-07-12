4 Big Takeaways From Utah Jazz's Summer League Loss vs. Hornets
The Utah Jazz's first game out in Las Vegas ended up concluding with a 105-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, marking their first loss of their summer league showings after a 3-0 start in Salt Lake City.
However, even with the loss in the books, it was far from an outing without positives to note for the Jazz. Utah had several impact players presenting notably solid signs for their development, which should keep heads lifted high despite the end result.
Here's four of the biggest takeaways to gather from the Jazz's first loss of this summer:
1. Kyle Filipowski's Dominance
The biggest star of the night for the Jazz was undoubtedly second-year big man Kyle Filipowski, who had a major statement performance during his first showing in Las Vegas.
During his 30 minutes on the floor, he had a game-high 32 points, six rebounds, and five assists, shooting a collective 12/17 from the field and 3/7 from three-point range.
Filipowski looks extremely polished offensively. Whether it be as a cutter and finisher, his ability to stretch the floor, his innate playmaking sense, or his high-end basketball IQ, he was a generator on that end of the floor on Friday, being now the second Jazzman to score over 30 points during this year's slate of summer league games.
Defensively, there's certainly room to grow, as it was another night for Filipowski, logging seven fouls and having a few lapses on that end. But, in my mind, he's proven more than enough this summer. Utah could be well off sitting him out the rest of the way and focus on making those strides for the regular season.
2. The Ups & Downs of Cody Williams
Simply put, the first half for Cody Williams in this one did look a bit bleak. His shot began a bit inconsistently, collecting a 2/6 mark from the field, his impact remaining a bit limited, and worries of another shooting dud coming from the second-year wing began to form.
However, the tide began to shift in a positive direction for Williams down the stretch. The fourth quarter was when things really clicked, finishing with an 11-point quarter on an effective 4/7 clip from the field, tying as the Jazz's second-leading scorer next to Walt Clayton Jr.
A big sigh of relief to see Williams eventually put it together, and a lot of it can be attributed to his heightened aggressiveness shown through summer league. Despite the early turbulence, Williams put his head down and remained a driving factor for the Jazz to get close to a fourth-quarter comeback.
3. Walt Clayton Jr. Keeps Getting Better
Every night that Walt Clayton Jr. takes the floor for the Jazz, he tends to look more and more comfortable and effective with each passing game.
Tonight was yet another example of that. Clayton finished the night tying Williams' 21-point total, pairing with six rebounds and three assists, being the lone first-round pick from this year's draft to suit up for Utah amid the absence of Ace Bailey.
But with Bailey being out, Clayton Jr. had no trouble taking on a bit of that added responsibility, making countless smart plays on the offensive end, and showing off his ability as a high-end shot-maker once again.
Clayton Jr. did go down with a hamstring injury at the end of this one, leaving his status for the remainder of Las Vegas in the air. So, if this is it, it's been an impressive four games for the Florida product.
4. Isaiah Collier's Big Second Half
Collier certainly made a dent in the Jazz's first half approach– being one of three guys to score in double-figures early, having a pair of rebounds and assists to go along with.
But the second half of the action was where Collier made an even bigger impact. He logged five points, four rebounds, and seven assists for an all-around showing in the box score. Collier also finished with a +/- of +12 in those 15 minutes, filing in second only to Filipowski during that stretch.
Collier still has work to do in terms of his decision-making and ability to limit silly turnovers to become a steady force in Utah's rotation–– as he finished with an ugly total of six in this one vs. Charlotte. Though once that sense comes around, he could find his way to being one of the better young playmakers in the league.
