Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Named Summer League MVP
Second-year Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski landed a big summer league award on Tuesday following an impressive slate of performances in Las Vegas last week.
According to a release from the NBA, Kyle Filipowski has officially been named the 2K26 Summer League Most Valuable Player.
It comes after a dominant three-game stretch for Filipowski while on the floor for Utah's first three games in Vegas. Even while the Jazz went 0-3 during those showings, the 20-year-old still showed enough to find his way to the hardware, while also being named the first Summer League MVP in franchise history.
During his time in Vegas, Filipowski averaged a league-leading 29.3 points, along with 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 56.1% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. It was capped off by his third and final contest vs. the San Antonio Spurs, where he finished with 35 points and 11 rebounds on 11/19 shooting from the field and 5/8 from deep, albeit in a tight 91-93 overtime loss.
With those head-turning performances in the books, after game three vs. the Spurs, the Jazz brass had seen enough out of their big man to take him out for the remainder of their two-game slate in Vegas (where Utah would go on to finish 1-1 in), and even with a shortened sample size, the NBA credited Filipowski as the best to take the floor.
Next to the MVP, Filipowski also found his way to All-Summer League First-Team, next to other eye-catching stars of the time in Vegas, including Sacramento Kings' Nique Clifford, and Minnesota Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon Jr.
It might just be summer league, but nonetheless, the MVP does add some extra hardware to add to Filipowski's trophy case–– and the first one with a Jazz player's name on it.