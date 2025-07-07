Utah Jazz Rule Out Two Rookies for Summer League vs. Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz will continue their summer league action on Monday night as they'll be set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in their second of three Salt Lake City Summer League contests, fresh off their first win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.
However, during their summer league game on Monday, the Jazz will be without two names on their roster due to injury.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, two-way guard RJ Luis (knee) and second-round rookie John Tonje (ankle) will both be out vs. the Grizzlies.
Both guys were out of the action earlier on Saturday vs. the 76ers with the same injury designation and will be primed to miss their second of Utah's Salt Lake City games.
Tonje was selected in the second round by the Jazz at pick 53 after a six-year college career, spending his most recent seasons with Wisconsin as one of the more prolific and experienced scorers in his class.
During his most recent season with the Badgers, Tonje averaged a team-high 19.6 points a night, alongside 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field and 38.8% from three-point range. However, it looks like he'll have to wait at least once more before making his debut for the Jazz.
As for Luis Jr., he was one of the Jazz's undrafted free agent signings following last month's draft from St. John's. He spent three years in college, two of those with the Red Storm, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a night on 43.9% from the field. He, like Tonje, will also have to wait at least one more night before taking the floor for his first game with Utah.
As both have now missed over half of the Salt Lake City Summer League, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Jazz opt to rule both out during Utah's back-to-back on Tuesday vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, though it remains to be seen how it shakes out.
In the meantime, the Jazz will be led by fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey and 18th-pick Walt Clayton Jr. in their second career games with Utah, while we'll also get another look at standouts from Saturday in the form of Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh, both of whom had strong performances.
The Grizzlies, however, likely won't be seeing their own first-round pick in Cedric Coward during this year's Summer League slate, as their latest team injury report indicates the 11th-overall pick being doubtful to play in either Salt Lake City or Las Vegas later this week.
The Jazz will tip-off against the Grizzlies at 7 PM MT on Monday night, where they'll have an opportunity to kickstart their summer matchups 2-0