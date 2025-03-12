Jazz Issue Lauri Markkanen Injury Update After Hefty Fine
The Utah Jazz will be getting some reinforcements on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been listed as available for their road battle against the Grizzlies. It marks his first return to action after missing his last nine showings due to low back injury management.
The announcement comes at an ironic time for the Jazz. Just moments after the NBA announced Utah would be fined $100,000 for violating the league's Player Participation Policy, the decision was made that Markkanen would be good to go for the final showing of their five-game road trip.
Clearly, the Jazz were not looking forward to another potential fine for resting their star forward, and as a result, Markkanen will now be ready to suit up for the third game of his post-All-Star stretch.
During the 43 games he's played in so far this season, Markkanen has averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 42.5% shooting from the field. Perhaps his return back into the mix can help the Jazz bounce back from their recent six-game losing streak.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies tips off at 6 PM MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!