Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Set for Historic Clash vs. Germany
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen and Finland have officially learned who they'll be facing during the semi-finals of this year's EuroBasket tournament: they'll be up against Germany.
Germany managed to take down Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Wednesday, 99-91, to advance to the final four teams in the EuroBasket tourney. Germany will join the semi-finals alongside Turkey, Greece, and, of course, Finland, who come off their respective victory against Georgia earlier in the day as well.
Markkanen and Finland defeated Georgia, 79-93, in the quarter-finals on Wednesday to advance to their first-ever EuroBasket semi-finals in the country's history.
In just over 26 minutes, Markkanen finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks to help Finland put together their historic feat, continuing a dominant performance for the Jazz forward throughout his time overseas.
Throughout his EuroBasket stint, Markkanen has averaged 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting a collective 43.8% from the field. He's top three throughout the entire tournament in points-per-game, trailing only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, each averaging over 29 points a night.
Now, all eyes are locked onto what's ahead for Finland: a tough squad in Germany with multiple NBA talents, and perhaps one of the biggest tests the country has faced throughout the tournament so far.
Germany is led by Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner, but is also joined by other current and former NBA names in the mix as well: Tristan Da Silva, Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, and Isaac Bonga are included among that cast.
It's not the first time Finland and Germany have matched up in this tournament, though, as the two sides faced off within the group stage before the knockout rounds began to ensue, and ended up as a contest that Germany ultimately dominated.
That game was a 91-61 blowout and a loss for Finland, and on Markkanen's part, it was a relatively quiet performance as well, with just 11 points and nine rebounds.
Markkanen and Finland will hope to flip the script this time, and if they do, they'll be in for a date in the championship game with the winner of Turkey and Giannis, and in turn, a route to win either a gold or silver medal.
Finland and Germany will tip-off for their semi-finals bout on Friday, September 12th at 8 AM MT.