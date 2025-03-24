Jazz Learning Valuable Lessons Over Rough Season Stretch
The Utah Jazz had a chance to evaluate themselves and their young core against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference this past weekend—facing the Boston Celtics on Friday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
The Jazz fell victim to a couple of reality checks as both the Celtics and Cavaliers proved that there’s levels to this NBA business. However, growing pains are often the price of progress, and the team has had their fair share of those pains.
In a 121-99 loss to the Celtics, Collin Sexton and Keyonte George served as bright spots in an otherwise lackluster effort from the team as a whole. Sexton went off for 30 points and continues to prove that he can score the basketball at a high clip.
George chipped in 19 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds. George also had an outstanding night from beyond the arc, cashing in five of nine attempts. Both Sexton and George figure to be crucial pieces for the Jazz in the coming years, and it's vital to see increasing improvements each time they hit the floor.
Other core players such as Walker Kessler, Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski came up short against the defending champions. While they were clearly overmatched, these types of games allow the young core to see the level of play that is required to reach the top of the mountain.
“So what you have here is a situation where you have to grow up now. You've played against one of the better teams in the NBA and they do so many different things. Well, so individually that measuring stick is there as well. Hopefully, guys learn something,” Ron Boone said on the Locked on Jazz Podcast.
The Jazz fell to the Cavaliers 120-91 in a game that saw Filipowski record 18 points and 13 rebounds. Filipowski scored with efficiency as he shot 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.
“I can say a lot of things when it comes to reading the defense and making a play quicker with my three-pointer or whatever that may be. But I think it’s my mentality with how I’m approaching the game now,” Filipowski said when asked where he’s improved most as a rookie.
Kessler, Collier, and Williams underperformed in back-to-back games but must stay encouraged and confident as the season nears its end.
“We can’t look at it as the last 12 or 11 games, but it’s the next 11 games in our career. So, we can’t just slack off, we gotta take these opportunities to get better and get ready for the future,” Kessler said.
As one of the leaders on the team, Kessler is approaching the end of the season with the right mindset. The Utah Jazz must embrace the journey and remember that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.
