Jazz's Collin Sexton Sounds Off on Keyonte George Moving to Bench
In the midst of the Utah Jazz's 2024-25 campaign, the coaching staff opted to make an eye-catching decision to their starting five by moving second-year guard Keyonte George to the second unit, while elevating standout rookie Isaiah Collier to the starting point guard spot.
Entering the year, it wasn't a move really expected to be on the radar. George has stood out as one of the premier young pieces within the Jazz rebuild having budding upside, yet still has a bit of development to go surrounding a few areas of his game –– his efficiency and defensive prowess being among those aspects, leading to head coach WIll Hardy enacting his shift to the bench.
Though, when taking a step back George's role change hasn't been too bad for his progression. During his time as a leader in the second unit, he's averaged 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 41.1% shooting from the field and 35.3% from three –– all increased numbers from his time as a starter.
Fellow Jazz guard Collin Sexton spoke about George's shift to the bench following Utah's 99-121 loss vs. the Boston Celtics on Friday and had nothing short of good things to say about his backcourt mate.
"I would say you've got to take it in stride. I feel like Keyonte has took it in stride [and] has used it as motivation," Sexton said. "Each and every day, he's been coming in ready to work. I feel like he was doing good before, but he's doing even better now. So, I'm super proud of the way he responded to going to the bench."
A lot of times in the NBA, progression isn't quite a linear path. There's inevitably bumps in the road to come along the way, and it's simply a part of the development process to overcome those hurdles that come with the jump to the pros.
In George's case, he's only using that turbulent process as motivation, and it's getting some clear attention. from his teammates.
"At the end of the day, he could've took it in a way of, 'Ah, man, this is some bull-,' or you take it in a way like he has been doing," Sexton continued. "Coming in each and every day, giving his all. You can tell his progression and his want to get better has really been good. We talked earlier today during chapel that–– it's not [about] where you are right now, you've just got to keep pushing. There's always light at the end of the tunnel."
Coach Will Hardy has made his thought process clear during his time in Salt Lake City: minutes are given, not earned –– even if that means you're a prized first-round pick in the case of George.
Last season, Walker Kessler saw similar ups and downs in his sophomore campaign, being in and out of the Jazz's starting lineup, and now he's having a career season in Utah. It could be a sign of things to come for Keyonte.
George has just over 10 games to go in his second season pro, and if his post-All-Star stretch has shown anything, he expects to continue showing that hunger until the year is over –– even if that comes as a bench unit spark plug.
