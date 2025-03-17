Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz return to the floor in a quick back-to-back turnaround on Monday night, as they'll face off against the Chicago Bulls on their home floor eyeing a potential tenth-straight loss.
The tank has been going according to plan for the Jazz recently, with their latest results ending with a 102-128 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, perfectly positioning themselves in place for the current worst record in the NBA.
As for the Bulls, they've managed to go 6-4 in their last 10 games, squeaking into the Play-In mix as the current 10th-seed at 28-39. A win in this one could mean big things for their potential postseason hopes, despite being over ten wins back from being above .500.
With that, here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's upcoming home battle vs. the Bulls.
Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls
- Date/Time: Monday, March 17 at 8:00 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
