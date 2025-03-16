Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are on the road for their Sunday night faceoff against the Minnesota Timberwolves, one where they could be eyeing a nine-game losing streak depending on the end results.
It'll be a showing where the Jazz face several familiar faces, as former Jazzmen Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Joe Ingles will suit up in this one. The Timberwolves have been on a considerable hot streak as of late, being on the winning side of their last seven games, largely thanks to their improved health.
The last time the Jazz were up against the Timberwolves, things ended up in their favor, as John Collins' 29-point, 12-rebound performance was enough to lift Utah to a victory, 117-116. This time, the Jazz will be without Collins in the lineup as he deals with his two-week ankle injury.
The Jazz enter this one with some major lottery stakes. Following the Washington Wizards' 126-123 Saturday victory over the Denver Nuggets, Utah now lies in sole possession of the worst record in the NBA in just 15 games to go in the 2024-25 campaign. Time will tell if Utah can finish strong in the tank race to claim those best odds at obtaining the number-one-overall pick come May.
With that, here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's second-to-last battle against the Timberwolves of the season.
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date/Time: Sunday, March 16 at 5:00 PM MT
- Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
