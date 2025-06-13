Utah Jazz Bring in Potential Lottery Guard for Draft Workout
The Utah Jazz are bringing in another interesting guard prospect to take a look at ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, this time stemming from the Big Ten.
According to NBA insider Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz have hosted Michigan State guard Jase Richardson for a pre-draft workout, among other visits.
Richardson, a one-year player within the Spartans' backcourt, and son of 13-year NBA veteran, Jason Richardson, is one of the more highly rated guard prospects to enter this year's class.
During his first and only year with Michigan State, Richardson played in 36 games while starting in 15, averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 49.3% shooting from the field and a strong 41.3% clip from deep on just over 25 minutes a night. At year's end, he earned a spot on Third-Team All-Big Ten, along with a place on the Big Ten All-Freshman team.
Richardson, who's 6-foot-3, 185 pounds with nice offensive upside and strong defensive energy, could be worth a solid look for the Jazz as a worthwhile upgrade in the backcourt.
The Jazz will have two first-rounders at their disposal on day one of the draft, at both picks five and 21. Richardson, who's been dubbed a fit around the late lottery to middle of the first, might need a few factors to fall his way to land in Utah, perhaps including a trade up the board to secure his services. This front office is expected to be aggressive and active this summer, so if they truly like what they see from the Michigan State product, don't count out a bold move from transpiring.
Keep an eye on Richardson among a flurry of other names as a fit for the Jazz as we roll into the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th.