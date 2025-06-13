Utah Jazz Announce Official Summer League Schedule
The Utah Jazz have unveiled the official 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule for this coming offseason.
The Jazz will be taking part in three matchups across the three days of games in Salt Lake City, alongside the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder on July 5th, 7th, and 8th, as a part of their annual Summer League, this time being hosted in the Utah Utes' Huntsman Center.
Here's the full slate of the Jazz's three games in Salt Lake City next month:
July 5th: Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 PM
July 7th: Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7 PM
July 8th: Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 PM
The Salt Lake Summer League usually acts as a precursor to the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas, which will take place from July 10th to 20th later this offseason. The Golden State Warriors will also be hosting their own events ahead of the Jazz's Summer League, with their seventh annual California Classic, with four other teams competing in the Chase Center.
For the Jazz, the Salt Lake City Summer League will be the first opportunity to see Utah's newly added rookie talent across the roster, with what could be four new first-year players with their two firsts and two second-round picks slated for later this month.
The Jazz also anticipate to see a few of their young pieces around the roster with the likes of their rookie class from last year in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, along with perhaps Brice Sensabaugh and 2023's lottery pick of Taylor Hendricks, if he's ready to go on the floor following his season-ending leg injury at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.
The Jazz will be kicking off their summer contests in just under a month, with tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers coming on July 5th.