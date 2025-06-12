Lauri Markkanen's Strong Statement After Frustrating Season With Jazz
The Utah Jazz had nothing short of a bumpy season during their 2024-25 campaign. That's clear by looking at their league-worst 17 wins on the year and their fair share of lapses shown on court throughout their 82-game sample size.
And for Lauri Markkanen, it wasn't only the worst team he's been a part of throughout his eight years in the league, but it was also the least amount of games played he's had in one season with at only 47 contests, while also paired with his lowest numbers across the board since arriving to the Jazz three years ago.
So simply, it wasn't the easiest season to endure for Markkanen. However, it seems he's taking on this offseason with a refreshed mentality.
Finnish outlet MTV Uutiset caught up with Markkanen amid his decision to suit up for EuroBasket this summer to get his take on the Jazz's latest season, where he expressed some of his frustrations, but also had a bit of optimism for his summer ahead.
"You always want to try to play as many games as you can and play at a high level. Everyone is after winning... It's frustrating if you can't play or the team loses," Markkanen said ahead of his time with the Finnish national team. "Now it's back to full swing here. This is a very motivating summer. Things didn't go as well as I would have liked during the season, but here I get to show again that I can do better."
Markkanen will be back with the Finnish national team this summer after being out of the mix last offseason due to a shoulder injury. The Jazz star saw his initial breakout onto the scene ahead of his Most Improved Player campaign during the 2022 Eurobasket while playing alongside Finland, and will now be back in the fold as a key piece on their roster for August's tournament.
During his last EuroBasket showing, Markkanen averaged 27.9 points and 8 rebounds per game as a star on the national stage, ultimately guiding Finland to their first quarterfinals appearance in over 50 years.
Perhaps for Markkanen, the offseason with FIBA could act as another runway for what could be in store next season with Utah, and in turn, lead to better results in the standings from their last time out for the 2025-26 season on the horizon.