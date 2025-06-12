Utah Jazz Workout Projected Top-10 Pick in NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz have reportedly worked out one of this year's top-rated guard prospects ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft later this month.
According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz brought in Texas guard Tre Johnson for a pre-draft workout last week.
Johnson, one of this year's premier offensive talents and scorers, has been a frequent link to Utah in various mocks since their top-five pick was finalized on lottery night.
Now, the Jazz brass have decided to get a closer look at the Texas freshman guard as one of the first reported workouts in the building as a potential target for their top-five selection.
During his one year with the Longhorns, Johnson was a starter through 33 games to average 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 42.7% shooting from the field, paired with a nearly 40% clip from deep on 6.8 attempts a night, landing him an All-SEC & All-Freshman selection at year's end, despite being on a rather underwhelming Texas team finishing with a 19-16 record on the season.
The Jazz will have four selections to utilize in this year's draft, headlined by their number five pick, another first-round pick at 21, and a pair of second-rounders at 43 and 53. Johnson could be a prime candidate for that top-five selection as a strong complement to this young, budding backcourt.
Johnson's reported workout comes alongside a slew of other names coming into Utah with less than two weeks to go until the draft kicks off, as the likes of Nique Clifford, Drake Powell, and Ryan Kalkbrenner will also be in the facility on Friday, all potential targets for their number 21 slot.
According to Todd, the Jazz are also expected to have a number of other potential lottery picks in the building throughout next week, though they have yet to be fully finalized.
