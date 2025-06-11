Utah Jazz Workout Intriguing Alabama Prospect Ahead of NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz continue their pre-draft motions and workouts during the weeks ahead of the action unfolding in Brooklyn, with their latest reported workout being with a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
According to NBA insider Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Jazz will be hosting a workout for Alabama forward Grant Nelson.
Along with the Jazz, the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets are among the teams to have shown interest in Nelson via their previously reported workouts with the 23-year-old.
Nelson is a five-year forward who's spent the past two years as a part of Alabama's roster following his transfer from North Dakota State.
During his most recent season with the Crimson Tide, Nelson put together 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per night on 52.2% shooting from the field. He's appeared in 160 total contests and started in 127 of them through his college career, only missing three of 37 possible starts during his last season with Alabama.
Nelson has some appealing size, standing 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, and has decent offensive upside, which could be worthy of a look for teams towards the back half of round two, such as the Jazz.
For the Jazz, they'll have two selections at their disposal with the second round, picking at 43 and 53 alongside their pair of first-rounders at five and 21. Utah does have a solid foundation within their current frontcourt as is, but perhaps the Alabama forward could be worth a look as a late-round dart throw for a potential depth piece down the line.
Keep an eye on Nelson among the long list of potential Jazz fits as the 2025 NBA Draft sits right around the corner, kicking off on June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
