Utah Jazz Reveal Las Vegas Summer League Roster
The Utah Jazz wrapped up the motions of their Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this week with three-straight wins in the book, now heading into Las Vegas both undefeated and with some solid momentum and experience under their belt.
Now only a few away until the Jazz kick things off against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, Utah has unveiled a refreshed roster heading into Vegas for their second summer circuit. And while the outlook won't look much different than their SLC showings, they'll have one notable subtraction within the mix for the next 10 days.
Here's the full summer league roster for the Jazz in Las Vegas, along with where they last played:
Max Abmas, G, SLC Stars
Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida
Isaiah Collier, G, Utah Jazz
Steve Crowl, F, Wisconsin
Kyle Filipowski, F, Utah Jazz
Jaylan Gainey, F, SLC Stars
Dane Goodwin, G/F, SLC Stars
Elijah Harkless, G, Utah Jazz (two-way)
RJ Luis Jr., G/F, St. John's
Cam McGriff, F, Noblesville Boom (G League)
Selton Miguel, G, Maryland
J'Wan Roberts, F, Houston
Adama Sanogo, C, UCONN
Jaden Springer, G, Utah Jazz
John Tonje, F, Wisconsin
Cody Williams, F, Utah Jazz
JZ Zaher, G, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
Of those changes to take place, the one and only Utah has opted to make from Salt Lake City is the move to pull out third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh, which doesn't quite come as a surprise when factoring in his record-breaking 37-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. He was ruled out of their last contest vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now, he'll be out of the fold for the remainder of the summer.
However, the rest of the Jazz's roster from their past three outings remains the same–– headlined by first round rookies Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr., who have each had their impressive moments on the floor already, also having key names like Isaiah Collier, Kyle FIlipowski, and Cody Williams set to take the stage.
The Jazz will get things rolling against the Hornets at 5 PM MT on ESPN, looking to take their summer league winning streak to four games.
