NBA World Reacts to Passing of Utah Jazz Legend Frank Layden
The Utah Jazz lost a franchise icon and one of the most crucial parts of the team's history with the announcement of former Utah Jazz coach and general manager Frank Layden passing away at the age of 93.
Layden, a former Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year for the Jazz back in 1984, has a special place in the franchise, on board for some of the team's most critical moments in the 1980s and 1990s–– while also being a part of the staff who drafted the likes of Karl Malone, John Stockton, and Mark Eaton among many others.
He would go on to spend nearly 20 years as a part of the Jazz's organization, being a pivotal pillar into turning this franchise into the one we know today.
And following the news, the Jazz family and NBA world showed some extended love to the legendary Jazz coach and the Layden family.
The Miller Family, Owners of the Utah Jazz
“We are sad to hear the news of Frank Layden’s passing. Frank was not only a foundational part of the Utah Jazz, he was a pillar in our community. We will continue to celebrate his passion and energy that helped build the Jazz into a contending team, and his endearing sense of humor."
"Frank’s love of sports was contagious. He could often be found spending a night at the ballpark with the Salt Lake Bees, leading us in song during the 7th inning stretch. He was a dear friend and remarkable partner. We share our love with Barbara, Scott and the extended Layden family.”
NBA
"The NBA mourns the passing of Utah Jazz legend Frank Layden, an award-winning head coach and basketball executive. His unique sense of humor and genuine kindness made him a beloved figure around the game, including during his time as a WNBA head coach. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Frank’s family and the Jazz organization."
Magic Johnson
"I am sorry to hear about the passing of Coach Frank Layden who coached the Utah Jazz from 1981-1989. Coach Layden made Utah one of the toughest teams for my Lakers to play against because of his brilliant strategies on offense and defense. Most people don’t know he also had an awesome sense of humor. I will be praying for the Layden family during this difficult time."
Thurl Bailey
"I will miss you Frank! Thank you for selecting me in the draft in ‘83 as a Jazzman! You helped shape me as a player and a man. Godspeed Coach. 👊🏾"
Craig Bolerjack
Utah Jazz
Gordie Chiesa
"My heart is broken, w/ the passing away of my friend Frank Layden. Former HC/GM of the Utah Jazz, in 1984 was honored as NBA's Coach/Executive of the year. Frank hired me in 1989, for the Jazz, and I'm forever grateful. Brooklyn, N.Y. and Niagara U proud, R.I.P. in hoop heaven!"